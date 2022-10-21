Conditions at Cork's Mercy hospital 'unsafe and intolerable'

According to the INMO more than 379 patients have been left without a bed at the hospital this month alone
As of this morning, there were 35 patients without beds at Cork's Mercy University Hospital. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Fri, 21 Oct, 2022 - 13:18
Steven Heaney

Conditions for patients at Cork's Mercy University Hospital have become "intolerable and unsafe."

That is according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO), which said high numbers of patients without beds and lengthy ambulance wait times outside the hospital have created a "dangerous environment for both patients and staff.

As of this morning, there were 35 patients without beds at the hospital.

"Our members are describing conditions inside the hospital itself as unsafe and intolerable, this is coupled with a significant ambulance wait time outside of the hospital itself," said INMO industrial relations officer, Liam Conway.

According to the INMO, which monitors the number of patients waiting on trolleys at hospitals across the country each day, more than 379 patients have been left without a bed since the start of this month. Mr Conway called this figure "unsustainable."

He said there is now "a serious problem across all hospitals in Cork city when it comes to the discharging of patients back into the community". "This requires urgent political intervention in the days and weeks ahead," he said. 

Mr Conway said the current environment at the hospital meant staff were finding it "impossible to provide safe and timely care."

The volume of trolleys in the emergency department is leading to concerns around infection control and fire safety.

Mr Conway added that "urgent interventions" are now required from the South/Southwest Hospital Group, of which the Mercy is part, by way of implementing "a full escalation protocol."

"Hospital management must now curtail all non-urgent elective care," he said. 

"Additional bed capacity must be sourced in the community and from the private sector in order to alleviate serious pressure in the hospital.”

HealthHospitalshealthcarePlace: CorkPlace: Mercy University HospitalPerson: Liam ConwayOrganisation: Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation
