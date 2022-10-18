Further delay to Glanmire flood scheme as country braces for deluge

As the country braces for a deluge, a Cork suburb hit by flash flooding on Sunday faces another winter of fear after another delay in its €14m flood defence project.

The Office of Public Works (OPW) has confirmed that the Glashaboy river flood relief scheme in Glanmire, which was tendered for just over a year ago, must be retendered, pushing its construction start date back to late 2023.

Glanmire flooded during Sunday’s yellow rainfall warning which saw 55m of rain fall on the city in just five hours, overwhelming the drainage system.

More flooding is on the way for Cork after Sunday's deluge. Picture: Larry Cummins

An orange rainfall warning is now in place across Cork, Kerry, Waterford, Wexford and Wicklow, prompting advice from the authorities in Cork last night to those in flood-risk areas to deploy sandbags.

The Irish Examiner first reported in June that the Glashaboy scheme was in doubt over soaring inflation and construction costs.

But the OPW has now confirmed that new tenders for the scheme will be issued before the end of the year.

“The tender documentation for the procurement and appointment of a contractor was issued in September 2021 with a return date of January 24, 2022,” it said.

“Unfortunately, Cork City Council was not in a position to appoint a contractor for the works on foot of this procurement process.

“However, the council is proceeding towards issuing updated tender documents in Q4 2022 for works to commence in Spring 2023 and is working with key project partners to minimise the overall delay in the completion of these works.”

Flooding scenes in Glanmire in 2012.

The scheme has been in the pipeline since the Glashaboy burst its banks following heavy rainfall in June 2012, swamping 78 houses and 25 businesses, causing tens of millions of euro worth of damage.

The flood defence scheme has been delayed several times since, due to EU legislative changes and other technical issues.

There was hope when it was confirmed in January 2021 by the Minister for Public Expenditure, and tender documents were issued later that year.

But as reported by the Irish Examiner in June, the preferred contractor raised serious concerns about soaring costs which it's believed could have added €3.5m to the cost of the scheme.

The OPW was asked if it has allocated extra funding to the scheme but would only say it is committed to funding it.

Yellow rainfall warnings are in place in Carlow, Kilkenny, Tipperary until 10pm on Wednesday, and in Cavan, Monaghan, Dublin, Kildare, Louth, Meath, until midnight.

Met Éireann has warned that thundery downpours could lead to localised flooding and some disruption.