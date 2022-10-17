Plans for new centre for autistic adults in West Cork 

A voluntary group will seek planning permission before the end of the year for a €10m residential and day care centre for autistic adults, which will be the first of its type in Co Cork.

The group has been raising funds for the centre for the past 10 years, with the annual, and very successful, Kilbrittain Autism Tractor Run event being its primary source of income.

Initially they plan to cater for 10 adults in the residential section and many more with day care.

The volunteers' plans have gathered pace recently. Supporters John and Mary McCarthy have made land available for the building in Dunmanway, while O’Mahony McCarthy Accountants in Bandon have registered the group for charitable status.

Meanwhile, Pat Hogan and Emma Power of Henry J Lyons Architects have produced a pioneering design for a facility.

Jim O’Mahony, chairman of the organising committee, thanked all of them for their valuable commitment to the project, which is getting nearer every day to becoming a reality, especially after recent meetings between his group and senior politicians.

He said while the HSE is compiling figures for the number of autistic adults in the region, previous studies have shown that “autism affects one in 10 people directly or indirectly in this country”.

They got a positive reception for the initiative from Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Disabilities Minister Anne Rabbitte.

Mr Martin commended the group for their efforts, and on foot of his request, Ms Rabbitte immediately arranged a meeting between the group and Majella Daly and Bernard O’Regan — two senior HSE officials designated to look into the project.

“Our meeting with the HSE was very positive and we were delighted to receive their support in advancing this project,” said Mr O’Mahony.

"Minister Rabbitte promised to use all her resources as Minister for Disabilities to support the vision, ambition, and energy demonstrated by the group. All agreed on the benefits of this proposed development for the entire community of West Cork."

He said the group also hopes to get local authority help with the project.

“People have supported the annual tractor run generously with their time and money," he said.

Parents of children with autism are concerned for their future and the lack of residential facilities for adults with autism in the West Cork area.”

He paid tribute to members of the committee whose hard work is now bringing the project to fruition, as well as to local politicians who are supporting the venture.

Mr O’Mahony said this year’s fundraising tractor run — set to take place on Tuesday, December 27 — will be the largest in the country, with around 600 vehicles participating on the route which runs from Kilbrittain to Courtmacsherry and back.