Fisherman, 62, rescued from his own boat near Dingle Bay

A search operation was launched at around 7pm
Fisherman, 62, rescued from his own boat near Dingle Bay

The man's boat, the Portan Or, was towed safely back to Dingle Harbour a short time ago. File Picture: Don MacMonagle

Fri, 14 Oct, 2022 - 22:58
Steven Heaney

A fisherman has been rescued from his own vessel off the Kerry coast this evening. 

A search operation was launched at around 7pm after the man's boat, which had been crab potting in Dingle Bay this afternoon, failed to return to the harbour by this evening. 

After the alarm was raised, the Irish Coast Guard Marine Rescue Centre at Valentia Island commenced a search operation at approximately 7pm.

It is understood that the Irish Coast Guard Helicopter Rescue 115 was involved in the search, along with volunteers from the Valentia RNLI.

The boat was ultimately located midway across Dingle bay. The fisherman, 62, was found injured on his boat's deck, though his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

The man's boat, the Portan Or, was towed safely back to Dingle Harbour a short time ago.

Read More

Woman trapped in remote cove by incoming tide saved in 'challenging' Cork rescue

More in this section

Cash seized in Limerick and Cork as gardaí target organised crime group Cash seized in Limerick and Cork as gardaí target organised crime group
'We got back a new baby' - Cork grandmother hails Emma's miracle transplant 'We got back a new baby' - Cork grandmother hails Emma's miracle transplant
Taoiseach 'deeply saddened' by death of Cork priest who helped thousands of families secure homes Taoiseach 'deeply saddened' by death of Cork priest who helped thousands of families secure homes
Place: KerryPlace: DingleOrganisation: RNLIOrganisation: Coast Guard
Fisherman, 62, rescued from his own boat near Dingle Bay

Power begins to return after major Cork city blackout

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, October 12, 2022

  • 1
  • 11
  • 14
  • 19
  • 27
  • 39
  • 44

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.244 s