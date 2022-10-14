Fisherman, 62, rescued from his own boat near Dingle Bay

A fisherman has been rescued from his own vessel off the Kerry coast this evening.
A search operation was launched at around 7pm after the man's boat, which had been crab potting in Dingle Bay this afternoon, failed to return to the harbour by this evening.
After the alarm was raised, the Irish Coast Guard Marine Rescue Centre at Valentia Island commenced a search operation at approximately 7pm.
It is understood that the Irish Coast Guard Helicopter Rescue 115 was involved in the search, along with volunteers from the Valentia RNLI.
The boat was ultimately located midway across Dingle bay. The fisherman, 62, was found injured on his boat's deck, though his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.
The man's boat, the Portan Or, was towed safely back to Dingle Harbour a short time ago.