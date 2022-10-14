Clonmel on a 'cliff edge' because of drugs, Policing Committee hears

The town of Clonmel is on a “cliff edge” because of drugs, the Tipperary Joint Policing Committee has been told.

At a meeting of the committee on Friday, it emerged that half of the county’s drug-dealing detections this year, up to October 3, were made in the Clonmel district. Clonmel accounted for 45 of the county’s 90 drug-dealing detections, and for more than half of the county’s detections of drugs for personal use.

Fianna Fáil councillor, Siobhan Ambrose, said she has lived in Clonmel for almost all her life. She said: “First time in my life we are turning a really bad corner, we are on a cliff edge with respect to the drug problem in Clonmel.

"I have never said that before but I am very, very concerned. We are reaching crisis point in Clonmel.”

Michelle Aylward, chief executive of County Tipperary Chamber, said the town’s business community has major concerns about drugs on the streets.

Cllr Pat English of the Workers & Unemployed Action Group said Clonmel needs a dedicated drugs unit, given its high rate of drug-related detections this year.

Chief Superintendent Derek Smart told the meeting that he would like to see more drug support workers appointed in areas to work with young people addicted to drugs. He said there are young people and children who need the aid of support workers to “try to stop the spiral and the drug cycle that they have gotten their lives into.”

Independent TD Mattie McGrath and Cllr Ambrose both spoke about a meeting held in Monroe, near Clonmel, on Tuesday night, where concerns were raised about rural crime, and garda numbers.

The issue was also raised in the Dáil on Wednesday, where Fianna Fáil TD Jackie Cahill said he cannot understand how a county the size of Tipperary can be left without a chief superintendent under a new operational policing model.

From Monday, Tipperary will share a chief superintendent with Co. Clare with the two counties becoming one larger division under the new model. Chief Superintendent Colm O’Sullivan will head up the new division and will be based in Ennis.

He told the meeting that he was attending it so that he would be abreast of the issues in Tipperary as he takes up his new position on Monday.

Mr McGrath told the meeting on Friday that he is not in favour of the new system because of the distance to Tipperary from Ennis. Cllr Ambrose added: “I would be very concerned about one person looking after Tipperary and Clare.”

Crime figures

Both she and Mr McGrath also said they were concerned about the figures being provided at JPC meetings, as they don’t believe they give an accurate reflection of crime on the ground.

Mr McGrath said that people cannot get through to garda stations when ringing them, while he said other people are afraid to report crime to gardaí.

This was echoed by Cllr Ambrose who said: “I often get calls from people who do not want to ring gardaí because they are afraid of the repercussions.”

Chief Superintendent Smart said that the figures he provides at joint policing committee meetings are correct as they relate to the crimes reported to gardaí. But he accepted that not all crimes are reported, adding however that An Garda Siochana cannot count crimes which are not reported to them.