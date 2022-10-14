'We got back a new baby' - Cork grandmother hails Emma's miracle transplant

A little girl whose family is from Cork has had a world-first operation during which she received a new intestine, stomach, liver, pancreas, and spleen in Spain, all in one day.

The transplant was an asystole donation, meaning it was started once they confirmed the absence of a heartbeat and breathing functions of the donor. Emma, who is 17 months old, had the transplant in Madrid a few months ago.

When Emma’s mother, Anna, was eight months pregnant it was found that Emma’s intestine was a bit short. Her family was reassured that a simple operation following her birth would rectify the problem.

However, after Emma’s birth it was found that it was more complicated than previously thought and Emma’s intestine was “ultra-short,” according to her grandmother, Helen, who is from Blarney.

She was in hospital for six months after her birth and had four unsuccessful operations before the transplant.

“Naturally, a transplant was the only way,” Helen said.

The team that carried out the world-first surgery had been researching for years, and once Emma’s case came to light, after she had deteriorated greatly, it was decided to put the research into practice.

Baby Emma's grandmother, Helen (pictured) from Blarney. Picture Credit: 96fm.

Helen described the operation as “very risky” due to intestine transplants having a high risk of failure. Her grandmother, while speaking to PJ Coogan on Cork’s 96fm, described the operation as a “very heavy transplant” due to Emma receiving five separate transplants.

She received a transplant for the stomach, spleen, pancreas, and liver, in addition to the intestine during an operation which lasted for 14 hours.

“We got back a new baby,” she said before adding that the donor’s death was “programmed.” The donor’s death was inevitable, and the intestine had to be removed before the donor died as it would deteriorate immediately upon death.

“The organ transplanted couldn’t deteriorate in the meantime, so everything was so quick,” she said before adding:

It was the worst day of our lives and at the same time, the best day.

Emma spent four days in intensive care following the surgery but had no rejections or side-effects from the transplants. Helen said that she is “thriving” and “fully recovered” following the operation.

“The surgeons are delighted with their breakthrough, but this is a breakthrough for other patients,” Helen said. “It must be very sad for the donor as you can imagine, their baby died and saved our baby’s life.”