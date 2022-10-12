Man, 20s, dies in Kerry car crash that saw four more injured

The crash took place on the N70 at Dromquinna at 5.50pm
Four people were also injured in the crash, the road remains closed. Pic; Larry Cummins

Wed, 12 Oct, 2022 - 21:24
Eimer McAuley

A man in his 20s has died in a two-car collision in Kenmare, Co Kerry this evening. 

At 5.50pm the crash occurred on the N70 at Dromquinna. 

The man who was fatally injured was a rear seat passenger. 

His body has been removed to University Hospital Kerry where a post-mortem will later take place. 

The female driver of the car received treatment at the scene, where Gardaí are still currently present, and the male front seat passenger in the car, aged in his twenties, was taken to hospital to be treated for his injuries. 

The female driver of the second car and her passenger, a teenaged girl, were treated for their injuries at the scene. 

The road is currently closed to allow a forensic examination to take place. 

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward. 

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the N70 in the townland of Dromquinna, Kenmare between 5.30pm and 6pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Killarney Garda Station on 064 663 1222, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

There have been 117 deaths on Ireland's roads to date this year. 

Last year, in the same time period, 105 people lost their lives in road incidents. 

so far in 2022 49 drivers, 22 pedestrians, and 18 passengers have lost their lives on roads. 

21 motorcyclists have also died, as well as 5 pedal cyclists, one e-scooter driver/ passenger and one pillion passenger have also died.

