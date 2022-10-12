Shouts of joy at U-turn on Killarney Ukrainian plan

Shouts of joy erupted as more than 200 local people protesting outside a Kerry hotel on Wednesday learned of a sudden Government U-turn on a plan to move 135 Ukrainian refugees from what has become their home in Killarney to Mayo.

The refugees, mostly women and children, had put down roots in the Killarney community. After the trauma of witnessing war, the children had happily integrated in local schools and many adults had found work. Some said they would choose to live in a car rather than leave Killarney.

The Killarney community and local politicians had successfully rallied to source alternative accommodation in the Killarney area for the Ukrainians, many of whom have been living in the area for the past six months.

They had been given just 48 hours' notice this week that they would have to move to Mayo, sparking loud public outcry.

Education Minister and Fianna Fáil TD for Kerry Norma Foley is understood to have been heavily involved in negotiating with Integration Minister Roderic O'Gorman for them to stay.

'Right decision'

She described the U-turn as "the right decision" and said that Ukrainian families who had integrated well locally should be supported to stay there.

Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys had said that the short notice given to the Ukrainian refugees, just 48 hours, was "not acceptable" and that it should not happen again.

"I think that for somebody to get only 48 hours' notice is not acceptable to be straight with you. There's kids in school, I don't know their individual circumstances, but Minister O'Gorman has said now that that's it, that that's not going ahead and I welcome that fact.

"Sometimes decisions are made for the right reasons under unintended consequences and that was wrong and it was right to reverse it."

An Ukrainian lady wipes a tear from her eye after hearing the news she would be allowed to stay in Killarney. Picture: Don MacMonagle

The move had been ordered by the Government as some 200 international protection applicants, mostly men, from regions such as Africa, the Middle East, and Georgia, were to be moved into the hotel because it had been designated as a direct provision centre.

Ukrainian refugees fall under a different category to international protection applicants who are accommodated in direct provision centres.

“Finally, I have peace in my heart and my soul," said Julia Bondarenko on hearing that she, her two young children, and 132 other Ukrainian refugees would not have to move from Killarney.