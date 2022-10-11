Cork set to get pet cemetery as 'backyard burials not the safest option' 

Cork County Council is to look at developing its first dedicated pet cemetery because “backyard burials are not always the safest or reliable option”.

There was unanimous support from fellow councillors when Fianna Fáil's Audrey Buckley proposed the move.

Ms Buckley said she was asking for a feasibility study to be conducted "to look for a location where families can bury a pet in Co Cork and taking into account Cork City does not have an area available either”.

“Many people consider burying their pet in the backyard, but backyard burials are not always the safest or most reliable option. It poses risks to the community and the environment [through pollution of groundwater supplies],” Ms Buckley said.

She said householders with very small gardens, or those living in apartments, do not have the option of backyard burials. Instead, they could choose to have their pet cremated, but she said this can cost anything up to €350.

There are additional costs on top of that, such as for "memorialised boxes" which contain the pet’s ashes.

“For others that do not have the means and access to a burial site in their garden it costs about €100 to get your pet euthanised and disposed of at a landfill. This causes upset for these pet owners,” Ms Buckley said.

She said cremation is not without an impact on the environment and as a result 'green burials' are now being examined as an alternative in other countries.

The first registered pet cemetery was opened in the 1890s at Powerscourt estate in Wicklow. Ms Buckley said it was her understanding that Munster did not yet have a dedicated pet cemetery and it was time for the council to develop one.

Her motion was seconded by Fianna Fáil councillor Ann-Marie Ahern.