Waterford student bar to be converted into office space 

Time has been called on a once popular student bar in Waterford after South East Technological University confirmed it intends to convert it into office space.

The move has been criticised by the students union for leaving students without a social space to unwind amid a shortage of accommodation for those attending the university.

The Dome Bar, once a hub of student nightlife, has not been in use since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

SETU management has now submitted an application to Waterford City and County Council to convert it into office space, with the final use yet to be determined although some student services such as a counselling office look likely.

Patrick Curtin, SETU Waterford students' union president, said a large number of students had been asking when the bar would reopen.

"All the students want now is a social space where they can unwind. Whatever about alcohol it would be somewhere for them to go because currently some students are just without somewhere to relax in between classes until they go home again," he said.

"It would help students give them a place to go, if waiting on a bus, standing out waiting in the rain."

The Dome was often the venue for events on freshers and RAG week events on the campus.

In a statement, SETU confirmed that it will seek to re-purpose the space.

“SETU routinely re-purposes space to maximise its use. The Dome Bar has not been operational for a number of years and we plan to redevelop it to optimise the space.”

Student accommodation

A lack of new building space on the campus has been criticised by Waterford TDs in recent months, with appeals for a new engineering building and purpose-built student accommodation among the items called for by politicians.

The college recently set up a task force aimed at identifying space for accommodation.

A spokesperson said the Cork Road campus has "many cafes, restaurants and social spaces" for students on campus, although this was dismissed by the students' union.

"We'd rather have an option than for students to go to Centra where you need to pay and it's always chock-a-block," Mr Curtin said.

He said the union has met with SETU management to negotiate for space to be set aside in the plans for a room for students which does not charge them.

He added that the "bar won't be coming back in any shape or form", adding there are "mixed views" on alcohol on third level campuses.

"Some colleges have bars and some don't. I'd rather the union stays neutral on alcohol and looks at this from the point of view for students' wellbeing. It's a university and we need a social space.

"There are alternative arrangements that can be put in place to host events that may need a temporary bar and events license and the college is willing to work with us on those types of things."