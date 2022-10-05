Male, 20s, in critical condition after two-car collision in Co Clare

A man in his 20s is in critical condition following a two-car collision in Newmarket-on-Fergus in Co Clare this evening.
The accident happened on the R458 in Drumline at 6.10pm.
The man in critical condition was one of three male occupants of one car who all had to be taken to University Hospital Limerick.
The driver of the second car, a woman in her 60s, was also taken to University Hospital Limerick with non-life threatening injuries.
The R458 is currently closed and will remain closed overnight pending a full technical examination by garda forensic collision investigators.
Gardaí in Shannon are appealing to anyone who may have information on the crash to contact them. They would also like to hear from any road users with video footage, including dashcam.
Anyone with information can contact Shannon Garda Station on 061 365900, or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111.