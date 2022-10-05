HSE investigating meningitis cases as three deaths confirmed

Wed, 05 Oct, 2022 - 17:37
Niamh Griffin

The HSE has said three people have now died from meningococcal meningitis/septicaemia as they continue investigating a number of cases.

The cases were reported from different regions of the country and have no known links with each other. Three of the cases they are investigating are young adults and one is a child under 10 years of age.

HSE national immunisation office director Dr Lucy Jessop urged the public to learn the signs of this condition as early treatment can be effective.

“We have seen pre-Covid five to 10 deaths a year but the issue with meningococcal disease is it can be very serious and you must recognise it early and get early medical treatment,” she said.

Meningitis is a serious illness involving inflammation of the membranes covering the brain and spinal cord. It can be caused by a variety of different germs, mainly bacterial and viruses.

The HSE said these cases are bacterial meningitis which is less common but usually more serious than viral meningitis and requires urgent treatment with antibiotics.

“The cases don’t seem to be linked at all in terms of where they live, they don’t seem to have any other links between them, but three of them have been confirmed as this serogroup B,” Dr Jessop said.

Meningitis and septicaemia often happen together.

The HSE cautioned people that symptoms can appear in any order while some may not appear at all.

Early symptoms can include fever, headache, neck stiffness, vomiting, discomfort from bright light or fever accompanied by cold hands and feet.

The HSE advises that if anyone has any concerns they should contact their GP in the first instance but ensure that medical expertise is sought quickly.

