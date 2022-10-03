Cork basketballer receives gift of signed, game-worn Steph Curry jersey

A talented Cork basketball player who is recovering from a tragic accident has been surprised with the gift of a signed, game-worn jersey of an NBA champion.

Adam Drummond, 23, a native of Blackpool and a longtime member of Neptune Basketball Club, has represented Ireland on the court at several age levels.

In 2017, he secured a scholarship to play basketball at the Taft Prep School in Connecticut in the US. From there, his skills took him to Dickinson College in Pennsylvania, where he played a season of Division 1 basketball.

But after returning to Cork and rejoining his old club, Adam's world was turned upside down. In May 2021, he suffered a fall from a height which left him paralysed from the waist down. Doctors gave him a 1% chance of ever being able to walk again.

Adam says the first few months after the accident were difficult mentally and physically. Because his family home was not suitable for a wheelchair user, he and his parents could not stay there for an entire year.

Adam Drummond being presented with a jersey worn by Steph Curry by Noreen Greaney and her son Brian on behalf of Noreen's sister Rose. Picture: Denis Minihane

That all changed following the intervention of several businesses, hundreds of volunteers, and the crew behind RTÉ's DIY SOS, who, over two weeks last summer, helped to transform Adam's home and adapt it to needs.

"Everyone was incredible. It's made a world of difference," Adam said.

Four-time NBA champion Steph Curry. Picture: Lampson Yip/Clicks Images/Getty Images

In July, former Manchester United and Ireland captain Roy Keane stopped by to lend his support, and now, Adam has received a special piece of memorabilia from another elite sports star.

With the help of a relation living in the US, a family friend managed to secure a signed, game-worn jersey for Adam from four-time NBA champion Steph Curry.

Adam says it's an honour to have been given one of Curry's autographed Warrior jerseys.

He's basketball royalty. To have his signed jersey up on the wall, it's such a cool story to have, and, obviously, the player that it is, he's one of the best of all time.

"It's going to be an amazing thing for me to look back on in a few years' time," said Adam.

He says he has been blown away by the support he has got from friends, family, and the basketball community, both at home and from abroad.

Adam Drummond with his parents Brian and Mar.

In the months since his fall, he has begun an intensive rehabilitation programme, returned to college at Munster Technological University, and started playing wheelchair basketball with Cork's Rebel Wheelers and the Irish Wheelchair team. He also took charge of Neptune's U20 squad.

"I Just want to stay involved in the sport really, to not let anything hold me back," he said.

"You're in a wheelchair but you can still live life. Yes, I've lost some opportunities, but there'll be more to come and different doors will open. I'm just going to make the most of everything that comes my way."