Public Health investigating after young adult dies of 'meningococcal disease' in Limerick

A confirmed case of meningococcal disease in Limerick, resulting in the death of a young adult, is being is being investigated by the Department of Public Health Mid-West (PHMW).

In a statement released this afternoon, PHMW said it was notified of the case in late September, and it concerns "a young adult who subsequently sadly died".

Close contacts identified by the organisation have been contacted and offered treatment in accordance with national guidance, it was added.

However, it was stated that person-to-person spread of meningococcal disease "is very unusual", especially with those who are not household or physically close personal contacts.

The Department explained that meningitis is a serious illness involving inflammation of the membranes covering the brain and spinal cord, and can be caused by a variety of different germs, mainly bacteria and viruses.

While bacterial meningitis is less common, it is usually more serious than viral meningitis and requires urgent treatment with antibiotics.

"Bacterial meningitis may be accompanied by septicaemia (blood poisoning)," Public Health Mid-West explained, and both require urgent antibiotic treatment.

"The bacteria live naturally in the nose and throat of normal healthy persons without causing illness."

The bacteria is spread by droplets from the nose and mouth, and the illness occurs most frequently in young children and adolescents, usually as isolated cases.

"While the risk to the wider community is considered low, we do want the general public to be aware of the signs and symptoms of this disease," it was advised.

Signs and symptoms may include:

Severe Headaches

Fever

Vomiting

Drowsiness

Discomfort from bright light

Neck stiffness

Rash

"We advise that if anyone has concerns, they should contact their GP immediately and ensure that medical expertise is sought," PHMW stated.

"We offer our condolences to the family and friends of the deceased."