Cork revealed as the fittest city in Ireland and Britain

Cork has been found to be the fittest and most active city in both Ireland and Britain in a recent study.
Tracking the fitness habits of 2,300 people, those living in Cork did 58 minutes of exercise per day on average according to the study.
The figure beats Cork's activity levels last year, where participants did 32 minutes of exercise on average daily.
Dublin was found to be the 10th fittest city with 48 minutes on average daily, followed closely by Limerick and Galway.
Waterford, however, came close to the top spot with 52 minutes, beating most areas of Britain.
The report, conducted by Flora, found Brighton to be the laziest city, where people exercised for 39 minutes every day on average.
The most popular form of exercise is walking, with over half (60%) of people across Britain and Ireland claiming to do this form of exercise most often, followed by running (18%) and swimming (16%).