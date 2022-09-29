Cork revealed as the fittest city in Ireland and Britain

Study shows that people living in the Rebel County did an average of 58 minutes of exercise per day
Cork revealed as the fittest city in Ireland and Britain

The most popular form of exercise is walking, followed by running and swimming.

Thu, 29 Sep, 2022 - 13:00
Rebecca Laffan

Cork has been found to be the fittest and most active city in both Ireland and Britain in a recent study.

Tracking the fitness habits of 2,300 people, those living in Cork did 58 minutes of exercise per day on average according to the study.

The figure beats Cork's activity levels last year, where participants did 32 minutes of exercise on average daily.

Dublin was found to be the 10th fittest city with 48 minutes on average daily, followed closely by Limerick and Galway.

Waterford, however, came close to the top spot with 52 minutes, beating most areas of Britain.

The report, conducted by Flora, found Brighton to be the laziest city, where people exercised for 39 minutes every day on average.

The most popular form of exercise is walking, with over half (60%) of people across Britain and Ireland claiming to do this form of exercise most often, followed by running (18%) and swimming (16%).

Read More

One in seven Irish people exercise five times a week

More in this section

Emergency Services Stock Ukrainian community offered support after ‘tragic situation’ in Co Clare
Gardaí investigating after skeletal remains of a baby found in East Cork Gardaí investigating after skeletal remains of a baby found in East Cork
CC LABOUR COURT Site for new Cork hospital to be announced in October
exerciseFitnessCorkPlace: Cork
<p>Gardaí in Cork are investigating the endangerment of members of the public as a man damaged two garda vehicles after ramming into them. Photo: Garda Info </p>

Five children rescued from van in Cork after driver rammed three Garda cars

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, September 28, 2022

  • 16
  • 20
  • 30
  • 33
  • 45
  • 47
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.274 s