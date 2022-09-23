Funding approved for Roche's Point flood defence project

Funding has been approved for a coastal defence project in Cork Harbour to help protect historic coast guard cottages on what is one of the country’s most exposed headlands.

The near €70,000 funding package for the works at the Roche’s Point will cover the cost of the detailed design and construction of a toe wall — a low reinforcing wall — which will be built along the base of an existing sea wall at Roche's Point, at the mouth of Cork Harbour.

The structure was built to protect a terrace of historic coast guard cottages which were build near the Roche’s Point light house almost 200-years ago.

However, it has suffered extensive damage from the pounding of the sea over the years, but particularly during recent severe storms.

There is clear evidence of significant erosion at the base of the sea wall.

Residents of the terrace spoke of their fears in October 2020 that the wall could be breached during the next big winter storm, and that their property could be at risk.

They appealed to Cork County Council to carry out immediate repairs.

And today, funding for the work was announced by Minister of State with responsibility for the Office of Public Works, Patrick O’Donovan, following his department’s approval of Cork County Council’s application for funding under the OPW’s minor flood mitigation works and coastal protection scheme.

The scheme, introduced by the OPW in 2009, provides funding to local authorities to undertake minor flood mitigation works or studies to address localised flooding and coastal protection problems within their area.

The scheme generally approves funding for solutions that can be delivered in a short time frame.

The pretty coast guard cottages were built almost 200 years ago in the shadow of Roche's Point lighthouse.

There has been a lighthouse at Roche's Point since June 1817 to warn shipping and local boatmen of navigational hazards as they approached the mouth of the harbour.