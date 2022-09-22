'Active discussions' over new 150-bed hospital for Limerick

Proposals for a new 150-bed hospital in Limerick to be built by a private health provider with access for public patients are now at the pre-planning stage.

The Irish Examinerreported in February that such a scheme was on the cards and a spokesman for Limerick City and County Council has now confirmed that active discussions are taking place.

“Limerick City and County Council is in active discussions regarding a proposed mixed-use development on council-owned lands at Ballygrennan, Limerick city,” he said.

“The proposal, currently at the pre-planning stage, includes a housing scheme, hospital facility, and nursing home.”

The council and Limerick 2030 Plan members have been considering this with University of Pittsburgh Medical Centre in Ireland (UPMC) for some months.

UPMC, which already offers private healthcare in Waterford and Cork, proposed providing capital funding for a 150-bed facility.

The plans do not involve the UL Hospital Group, which includes University Hospital Limerick.

However, a hospital spokesman said officials met with the private company to outline the health needs of the region.

Following this, UPMC proposed a hospital jointly run by the private provider and UL Hospital Group.

“We understand UPMC has also engaged with St John’s Hospital and with political representatives on their proposal,” the spokesman said.

“Such decisions are beyond the scope of UL Hospitals Group. They require Government approval and thereafter sanction from the HSE.”

The proposal is for a Section 38 hospital, meaning it could be funded to provide a defined level of service on behalf of the HSE. There are already 16 voluntary hospitals doing this, including St John’s in Limerick and the Mercy University Hospital in Cork.

On Wednesday, Professor Colette Cowan, CEO of UL Hospital Group, told the Oireachtas Health Committee that Limerick needs another hospital.

“UPMC have come to the Mid-West region and they’ve engaged with us on health data as to should they build it,” she said.

She said the council is working on this as a regeneration project.

We as a team, in the public sector, are interested in an elective hospital; we are not interested in who or where it is.

“What we’re interested in is that patients will get access to care and that model will be developed in the region. UPMC have their business and we are not involved in that.”

A HSE spokeswoman said HSE Estates are not involved with the proposal.