University Hospital Limerick stuck in never-ending overcrowding crisis

Una Quish lives less than 20 minutes’ drive from UHL but on St Stephen’s Day, she bundled her sick son into the car and drove to CHI at Crumlin in Dublin instead, desperate to avoid the overcrowded hospital.
Neighbouring Co Clare has no hospital emergency department. Marie McMahon from Ennistymon is advocating for this to change with the MidWest Hospital Campaign.
Many people hark back to a decision in 2007 to close emergency departments in three smaller hospitals in the region, leaving UHL as the sole contact for a population now close to 400,000.
Niamh Cummins, lecturer in public health at the University of Limerick, describes overcrowding in any emergency dependent as “a real indicator that the health system is not functioning well”.
UL Hospitals Group chief clinical director Brian Lenehan starts with the stats: 76,473 people came through the emergency department last year, up from 71,315 in 2019. “We are admitting more patients who are frail, elderly patients with significant co-morbidities. We have noted over the last 12 months an increase in our length of stay, that affects our bed capacity,” he says.
There were a record 111 people on trolleys and chairs at UHL on January 26, according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation.
Brian Downes’s father spent 30 hours in the emergency department of UHL in early December.
Some hospitals have turned around similar problems, including Tallaght University Hospital, which was the subject of a scathing report by the Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa) on overcrowding in 2012.