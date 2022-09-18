Cork's Mardyke Walk to be closed to traffic over water upgrades

The Mardyke Walk in Cork will be closed to vehicular traffic until the end of the month for essential upgrades of the water supply network in the area.
Irish Water said the scheme, on the road close to the city’s Fitzgerald Park and UCC’s Mardyke Arena, may impact on the water supply to homes and businesses in the area, with a risk of reduced water pressure and water outages.
The work, which is being carried out as part of the National Leakage Reduction Programme, will run from Monday, September 19, to Friday, September 30.
Ward and Burke will carry out the works on behalf of Irish Water and Cork City Council.
Traffic diversions will be in place with access from Western Road (R846), but emergency services, pedestrian, cycle, and local access will be maintained throughout.
Following the completion of the improvement works, the water supply may take two to three hours to return as water refills the network.
Irish Water said the work crews will try to complete works ahead of time to expedite the return of supply to the affected areas.
Customers can call the Irish Water customer helpline on 1800 278 278 for any questions about the work.