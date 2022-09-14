Cork MEP Billy Kelleher failed to register rental property for two years

Cork MEP Billy Kelleher failed to register rental property for two years

Billy Kelleher MEP told the Irish Examiner that the failure to register his rental property with the RTB was 'an oversight'. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Wed, 14 Sep, 2022 - 19:48
Paul Hosford

The Cork-based MEP Billy Kelleher failed to register a rental property with the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB) for two years.

Mr Kelleher said that the property in Glanmire was registered between 2009 and 2020 but was not renewed. 

He had told The Ditch website that the property has had the same tenants and that a late fee was paid by his wife last month when registering the home with the RTB.

Before an annual registration was introduced in April this year, landlords had to register their tenancies with the RTB every four or six years, or when a new tenancy began. 

The RTB has said that all landlords are expected to comply with registering tenancies within a month Mr Kelleher told the Irish Examiner that the failure to register the property was “an oversight” and it had come to his attention after party colleagues found themselves in similar situations.

“Between 2009 and 2020, our rental property at Fernwood was registered with the RTB.

“Due to an oversight on our part, we failed to re-register it in January 2020. The public debate around this issue in August of this year brought our requirement to re-register to mind, and we subsequently re-registered with the RTB.

“At all times, my ownership of this rental property was declared as part of my Sipo declaration and to the Revenue Commissioners for tax purposes.” 

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly did not renew his registration of a Dublin rental property with the RTB in 2019 and paid a €100 late fee.

The Fianna Fáil TD for Wicklow said that it was registered in 2011, and renewed in 2015, but that he missed the renewal date in 2019.

That came after his party colleague Robert Troy resigned as junior minister last week for failing to declare properties on the Irish parliament’s register of members’ interests correctly and also failing to register a rental property with the RTB.

Read More

Former Cork lord mayor adhered to RTB ruling he 'strongly' disagreed with

More in this section

Garda stock Fears over rising tension among Limerick drug gangs with 'access to serious weaponry'
Centenarian recalls observing Nazi atrocities and her encounters with Kitty Kiernan Centenarian recalls observing Nazi atrocities and her encounters with Kitty Kiernan
Hedges would have quicker impact on air quality than Cork's 'robot trees', expert says Hedges would have quicker impact on air quality than Cork's 'robot trees', expert says
Rental property#Robert TroyHousing#HousingAccommodation crisisPlace: CorkPlace: WicklowPlace: DublinPerson: Billy KelleherPerson: Stephen DonnellyPerson: Robert TroyOrganisation: Residential Tenancy Board
<p>“It is certainly not clear, and it hasn’t been clear since the start of August,” Diarmuid said.</p>

Cork couple resort to bottled water for newborn's formula due to discolouration issue

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, September 10, 2022

  • 14
  • 16
  • 31
  • 41
  • 44
  • 47
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices