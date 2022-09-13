Conference hears Cork can lead wind energy revolution — if hurdles are overcome 

Cork's geographical and marine advantages puts it squarely at the heart of the burgeoning offshore wind and green hydrogen revolution, but only if challenges such as planning red tape are overcome.

That was one of the central themes from an event that saw the signing of a co-operation deal between Ireland and the Netherlands on offshore wind, with ministers from the respective governments promoting the potential for the region in the renewable field.

Junior minister Ossian Smyth and Dutch minister for climate and energy policy Rob Jetten met with a range of industry stakeholders at Cork City Hall to solidify recent co-operation between the countries.

Hurdles to overcome

However, Wind Energy Ireland head of policy Niall Goodwin warned that while Cork is "exceptionally well-placed" to be at the heart of the mass global transition to offshore wind, significant hurdles remain.

"We need to speed up the way we deliver renewable energy in this country," he said. "Our experience with the planning system onshore is that it takes too long. When it comes to delivering for 2030...we cannot afford to wait.

"Additionally, we need to invest in our electricity grid and ensure our system can, when wind and solar is available, operate at 100% renewables. Our offshore industry is ready and waiting. We have the expertise and skills. We have the investment. But we must be able to get these projects through the planning system and connect to the grid as quickly as possible."

He pointed to a sea area of 490,000 sq km for Ireland to bring its targets to fruition, with Cork at the heart of the plans.

A report commissioned by Wind Energy Ireland this week claimed that "over the next 10 years, Ireland will connect a new generation of offshore wind farms, providing enormous amounts of clean energy to power homes, farms and businesses," and that Cork can be central to the sector.

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney, said: "Alongside moving to greater energy independence, onshore and offshore wind present significant opportunities in Cork and across Ireland in job creation, investment in the local economy and rural and coastal community support. Cork’s growing wind sector can play a vital role in helping us to achieve our national renewable energy targets set out in the Climate Action Plan.”

Offshore wind targets

Earlier this year, the Government raised the targets for offshore wind from 5GW to 7GW by 2030.

The Climate Change Advisory Council said earlier this month that offshore wind "will play a critical role in the low carbon transition and it is imperative that steps for planning and consenting, as well as developing the grid, progress at pace".

European governments are now pledging up to 160GW of offshore wind by 2030.

To put this target in context, there are currently around 28GW of offshore wind farms in operation, 15GW of which are in the EU, with the UK a leader in the field.

Globally, there are plans for 316GW by 2030, up from 57GW, according to WindEurope senior advisor Mattia Cecchinato.