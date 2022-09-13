Ireland’s first green hydrogen company signs partnership aimed at exporting energy

Ireland’s first green hydrogen company, EIH2, has signed a memorandum of understanding with both the Port of Cork and the Port of Amsterdam in a move aimed at maximising Ireland's use of offshore wind as a source of energy.

The partnership will provide an alternative route to market for renewable electricity by establishing a supply chain for green hydrogen to move between Ireland and Europe via the port of Amsterdam.

It is hoped the partnership will provide the route to the European energy market needed for Ireland to become a net exporter of energy over time.

Ellen van der Veer, Strategic Advisor Energy Transition, Port of Amsterdam, Pearse Flynn, Founder, EIH2 and Ellen Ruhotas, Managing Director-New Energies, Zenith, on the discussion panel at the signing of the memorandum of understanding between Ireland’s first green hydrogen company, EIH2, the Port of Cork and the Port of Amsterdam, at City Hall, Cork.

In the Government's recent carbon budget, an additional two gigawatts of offshore wind was planned specifically for the production of green hydrogen.

Over the past four days, the Netherlands Embassy in Ireland has organised a mission in Cork to increase collaboration on the energy transition between Ireland and The Netherlands both at a national and business-to-business level.

The partnership "is the beginning of a supply chain for green hydrogen from Ireland where there is a lot of wind but not a lot of hydrogen demand to Europe where the situation is reversed", said Pearse Flynn, founder of EIH2.

Renewable energy hub

Conor Mowlds, chief commercial officer of the Port of Cork company said the new partnership would allow Cork harbour to "become a hub for renewable energy, which will benefit the environment, local businesses and create employment in the region".

He added that the port of Cork company hoped to make use of its facilities and strategic location to enable the development of renewable energy opportunities.

Gert-Jan Nieuwenhuizen, director of business development cargo at the Port of Amsterdam said: "The developments in the south of Ireland and the technical proficiency of Irish parties, mean the country will be well positioned for the future export of this new energy source."

Mr Nieuwenhuizen said the Port of Amsterdam would offer a route to market for green hydrogen produced in Ireland, allowing for its export both to Amsterdam and the rest of Europe.