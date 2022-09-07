Rain warning for Cork with potential for thunderstorms and spot flooding

There is some uncertainty within the forecast for the week ahead due to hurricane activity in the North Atlantic.
Myrtleville, Cork, Ireland. 07th September, 2022. With ongoing poor weather conditions at sea the semi-submersible crane vessel Thialf sought shelter and anchored off the coast at Myrtleville Co. Cork, Ireland.  Picture David Creedon

Wed, 07 Sep, 2022 - 15:21
Eimer McAuley

Met Éireann has issued a rain warning for Cork with the county set to see weather conditions worsen into the evening.

The warning is valid until 8pm this evening.

The forecaster is warning of “heavy showers and possible isolated thunderstorms that may lead to spot flooding,” in Cork.

There is also potential for some limited bright spells, with highest temperatures of 17C to 20C.

The outlook for tomorrow morning is better, with bright sunny spells in the morning and some showers, but later on in the day rain will become heavier and there is further potential for thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, a thunderstorm warning has been issued for Meath, Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal.

The status yellow warning is in place until 6pm. "Thunderstorm activity this afternoon will lead to occasional lightning strikes with heavy showers possible," said Met Éireann. 

Looking to the week ahead, the weather is to dry up come Thursday night, with less intense showers on Friday, and temperatures could peak at 21C.

Saturday is predicted to be mainly dry, with further rain that may turn heavy on Sunday.

Next week will feature more unsettled conditions, with temperatures higher than the seasonal norm.

Family Notices