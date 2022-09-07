Gardaí join probe into deaths of 400 calves

Gardaí are liaising with the Department of Agriculture in relation to an investigation into the deaths of hundreds of bull calves on a farm in Co Limerick.

It is understood the calves were found in a decomposed state. They appear to have succumbed to suspected disease and malnutrition.

“An Garda Síochána are currently liaising with the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine,” a Garda spokesman said.

The Garda’s involvement would indicate a step up from an initial probe by the Department.

A source said that criminal charges may follow if the agencies involved become satisfied they have found clear evidence that the dead calves were neglected or mistreated.

While Gardaí are now assisting the investigation, the Department of Agriculture remains the "lead agency”.

Complaint from neighbour

Reports suggest up to 400 dead calves, predominantly Friesian and Jersey bull calves, were discovered on the farm.

The discovery was made following a complaint from a neighbour over a smell coming from the farm.

A spokeswoman for the ISPCA (Irish Society of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) said it was “made aware of a situation allegedly involving a large number of dead calves on August 29, and has offered its assistance”.

Limerick City and County Council said it is also aware of “an incident”.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said such incidents are damaging to Ireland’s international reputation as a food producer.

'Unacceptable and horrific'

Speaking in Co Offaly, Mr Martin promised a full investigation into the deaths of the calves.

“This goes to the heart of Ireland’s sustainability as a food-producing country and to our reputation in terms of animal welfare. It’s extremely important that we get to the bottom of this particular issue,” Mr Martin said.

“It’s unacceptable and horrific and it ultimately damages that reputation that we have carefully built up as a country.

"The Government will take this very seriously and make sure no stone is left unturned in terms of pursuing the origins of this and who is responsible because it goes to the very heart of our efforts as a country, a green country with sustainable production methods that this needs to stop,” said Mr Martin.

Animal welfare hotline

Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Senator Pippa Hackett, described the find as appalling and revealed that the complaint “was notified to my department through its animal welfare hotline”.

“My department officials are looking into it so I can’t comment on the specifics of it.

"We’ve had incidents in the past, it really is unacceptable. For a nation that trades in an agrifood sector where animal welfare is high up there, it’s something I think the sector as a whole needs to reflect on and it’s something we don’t really want to see happening again.”

A Department of Agriculture spokesman said: “The Department of Agriculture, Food & the Marine can confirm that an alleged incident in Limerick has been reported. The matter is subject to an ongoing investigation and no further comment will be made at this time.”