West Cork street brawl results in six convictions 

A night out in West Cork has resulted in convictions for six people involved in a street brawl that ended with one man seriously assaulted.

Clonakilty District Court heard that in the early hours of Sunday, November 28, 2021, a brawl broke out on Pearse Street, Clonakilty, involving several men and women.

Sergeant Paul Kelly told Judge James McNulty that two groups of friends had been enjoying a night out in GG’s Gin Bar in the town when a verbal argument broke out between the two groups.

Sgt Kelly said: “The females in both groups developed what has been described as an unsavoury relationship.”

When they later left the bar, the argument erupted into violence on the street, the court heard.

Sgt Kelly said that at 1:03am on the night in question gardaí on mobile patrol in the town received a report of an assault at Pearse Street.

Sgt Kelly said that there was more than one incident of violence between the parties, first outside the bar, and later on Pearse Street in the town.

Violent assault

He said that females from the two groups were involved in pulling each other’s hair and that a fourth male who did not face any charges suffered a violent assault by three males.

When gardaí arrived at the scene at 1:10am, they encountered a male in distress who had injuries consistent with being punched in the head.

The man, identified as Luke Kelliher, alleged he had been assaulted and gardaí were able to retrieve CCTV footage of the incident.

Mr Kelliher said he had been enjoying a night out with his partner, Uisce Barry, and friend Niamh McNamara.

Sgt Kelly said: “There were a number of persons identified and these persons are all before the court today. Mr Ben Robinson was identified as the main culprit in relation to the assault on Mr Luke Kelleher, it shows Mr Robinson hitting Mr Kelliher a number of times.”

Sgt Kelly said the CCTV footage also identified Joe Turner and Max Fell assaulting Mr Kelliher.

Mr Kelliher’s partner Uisce Barry, friend Niamh McNamara and Orla Robinson were also identified.

Guilty pleas

All of those implicated in the brawl admitted their involvement.

Conrad Murphy, solicitor for Ms Barry and Ms McNamara, said both his clients were very sorry for their involvement and were deeply embarrassed at what had occurred.

Ms Barry, a 31-year-old mother of three from Clonakilty, has no previous convictions and pleaded guilty to one count of affray.

She was bailed to appear before the court again on March 7, 2023. Judge McNulty also requested a probation report on Ms Barry.

Ms McNamara, (34) from Clonakilty, has no previous convictions and pleaded guilty to one count of affray. She was bailed to appear before the court again on March 7, 2023.

Solicitor for the remaining four defendants, Michael Quinlan, said his clients all deeply regretted their part in the incident.

Previous convictions

Ben Robinson with an address at McCurtain Hill, Clonakilty, pleaded guilty to one count of Section 3 assault causing harm, one count of Section 2 assault, one count of criminal damage and one count of affray.

The court heard that he has five previous convictions, including one under Section 15 of the Misuse of Drugs Act, possession with intent to supply.

The father of two was bound to keep the peace for a previous offence at the time of the incident.

He was ordered to pay €250 for criminal damage caused to a wing mirror of a parked car on the night in question and was bailed to appear before the court again on November 15, 2022. Judge McNulty also requested a probation report on Mr Robinson.

The Court heard that Orla Robinson, a 31-year-old mother of two children, with an address in Dunmanway, has no previous convictions.

She pleaded guilty to one count of affray.

Judge McNulty requested a probation report and an assessment on her suitability for community service.

She was bailed to appear before the court again on November 15, 2022.

Joe Turner with an address at Ennsikeane, Co. Cork, pleaded guilty to one count of Section 3 assault and one count of affray.

Judge McNulty requested a probation report on the 31-year-old father of three and he was bailed to appear before the court again on March 7, 2023.

The court heard that Max Fell (36) had one teenage daughter who lived with him in Dunmanway.

He pleaded guilty to one count of section 3 assault and one count of affray.

Judge McNulty requested a probation report and assessment of suitability for community service and bailed him to appear before the court again on March 7, 2023.