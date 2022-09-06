Cork convent launches garden project in solidarity with refugees

A new initiative for migrant families in Ireland to grow food from their own countries alongside others in the local community was launched in Ballintemple, Cork city, on Tuesday.

The International Garden at the Ardfoyle Convent aims to create a safe space for families living in Direct Provision, who work with the Cork Migrant Centre, Nano Nagle Place and newly-arrived Ukrainian families in Cork.

It started off as a pilot project with seven migrant families, giving people a chance to socialise, practice their English and plant seeds native to their home countries.

The International Garden Centre at Ardfoyle Convent started off as a pilot project with seven migrant families, giving people a chance to socialise, practice their English and plant seeds native to their home countries. Photo: Clare Keogh

Fionnuala O’Connell, a youth project worker at the Cork Migrant Centre, said it’s been a big boost to families they work with.

“It came about with my colleague Dr Naomi Masheti, we’d been talking for ages with the women from our coffee morning that we run,” she said.

“It’s huge for them. The idea of living in Direct Provision, but then being able to plant seeds, see them grow and then being able to cook that food from their country for their children.”

“It’s a great opportunity for networking, sharing of skills, language and cultural exchange.” Photo: Clare Keogh

The coffee morning run by the Cork Migrant Centre primarily consists of people living in Direct Provision or who have recently transitioned out, but Ms O’Connell said they’ve seen more Ukrainian families slowly coming in.

“We’ve worked with a lot of groups to make this garden come to life,” she said. “It’s a great opportunity for networking, sharing of skills, language and cultural exchange.” Working with volunteers to get the garden ready, they also had to contend with foxes coming in digging up their seedlings.

Organisers added that the initial pilot project had seen the creation of a place of tranquility and escape from the overcrowded communal settings of Direct Provision. They hope the project can be rolled out elsewhere in the country for those living in DP centres.