Young jockey dies in 'freak accident' at Rossbeigh Strand races 

Ireland’s racing community is in shock this evening after a young jockey died following what has been described as a “freak accident” at the Rossbeigh Races in Kerry.
The incident happened during the fifth race on the card at about 5pm this evening.
According to those in attendance, the young man’s horse “stumbled badly” sending its rider into the tide before then falling on the him. It’s understood that emergency services did their best to revive the casualty, but that he died at the scene.
The deceased youngster is a member of one of Irish racing’s best-known families.
The day’s racing was immediately abandoned, with tomorrow’s card also being cancelled.
“It had nothing to do with the conditions,” one onlooker said, in response to suggestions that inclement weather may have played a part in the tragedy.
“The rain had eased off, although there had been a huge shower just beforehand,” they said.
“It is the biggest tragedy of all, a nightmare for any family,” they added.