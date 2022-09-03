Pedestrian dies after being struck by SUV

Pedestrian dies after being struck by SUV
A man aged in his 70s died in hospital following the crash (PA)
Sat, 03 Sep, 2022 - 12:49
Cate McCurry, PA

A pedestrian has died after he was struck by an SUV in Co Waterford.

Gardai and emergency services were alerted to the collision on the N25 at Kinsalebeg at about 10.15am on Thursday.

The man, aged in his 70s, was taken to Cork University Hospital but he later died.

Gardai are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward.

They are also appealing to road users who were travelling on the N25 between Dungarvan and Youghal on Thursday morning between 10am and 10.30am with camera footage, including dashcam, to make it available to them.

Anyone with information can contact Dungarvan Garda Station 058 486 00, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

More in this section

Fire chief believes Comeraghs blaze 'may be connected' to agriculture Fire chief believes Comeraghs blaze 'may be connected' to agriculture
Top show jumping judge dies in Limerick drowning Top show jumping judge dies in Limerick drowning
‘Leaving Cert won’t define me’: Proud dad Michael on his exam results ‘Leaving Cert won’t define me’: Proud dad Michael on his exam results
pedestrianPlace: Republic of Ireland
Pedestrian dies after being struck by SUV

Carrigaline couple killed in collision were 'beautiful individuals', funeral hears

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, August 31, 2022

  • 10
  • 25
  • 27
  • 34
  • 36
  • 38
  • 29

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices