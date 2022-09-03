Carrigaline couple killed in collision were 'beautiful individuals', funeral hears

The daughter of the Carrigaline couple who died in a horror car crash on Tuesday told their joint funeral this morning that they were beautiful individuals.

Two hearses carrying the coffins of 83-year-old John Patrick (Pat) and 82-year-old Berna Allen arrived at the Church of Our Lady and St John in Carrigaline at 10.50am for their requiem Mass.

Photos were placed on the coffins at the front of the altar, along with two floral arrangements.

At the beginning of the funeral ceremony, their only daughter Barbara paid tribute to her parents as "beautiful individuals" to whom family, friends and fun were important.

The funeral cortege leaves Church of Our Lady and St John, Carrigaline after the requiem mass for John Patrick (Pat) Allen and Berna (nee Holland) Allen.

During his homily, Fr Michael Keohane, told mourners that the Allens were "truly special people", and spoke of how their Catholic faith was so important to them.

He said the couple had married more than 59 years ago.

He added: "They travelled an extraordinary adventure of life together."

And he said: "I always remember a great welcome in Glenwood when I would call to their door."

The couple died after their car was involved in a head-on collision with a car transporter on a sweeping bend between the Shannon Park roundabout and Shanbally Village at around 11am on Tuesday.

Prayers were said during the ceremony for the emergency services who attended the scene and for "those who were impacted by the accident on Tuesday".

The truck jack-knifed and turned on its side, resulting in vehicles it had been carrying careering across the road.

A driver of a second car impacted in the collision required hospital treatment while the driver of the transporter and the driver of a third car were treated at the scene.

The couple had been members of Raffeen Golf Club, where Mrs Allen was a former lady captain.

Members of the Raffeen Golf Club formed a guard of honour as the coffins were taken from the church to be laid to rest together in St Mary’s Cemetery, Carrigaline.

The club has cancelled a number of competitions and social events this weekend as a mark of respect.

The couple are survived by six adult children, Barbara, Ken, Bob, John, Gary and Eric, and doted on their 16 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

A garda investigation into the crash is continuing, with a file to be prepared for a coroner's inquest.