Husband and wife killed in Cork collision involving car transporter to be buried together

The devoted husband and wife who were killed in an horrific multi-vehicle crash in Cork on Tuesday will be buried together on Saturday.

Tragic John Patrick (Pat) and Berna Allen, from Carrigaline, who were in their early 80s, were parents to six adult children, Barbara, Ken, Bob, John, Gary and Eric, and doted on their 16 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Details of the funeral arrangements have been announced this morning.

The couple will repose at Fordes Funeral Home in Old Waterpark, Carrigaline on Friday from 5pm to 6pm, with Requiem Mass due to be celebrated at 11.30am on Saturday in the Church of Our Lady and St John in Carrigaline.

The couple will be buried together afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Carrigaline.

Their deaths have rocked the town of Carrigaline, where both were well-known, liked and hugely respected.

The garda investigation into the crash is ongoing, with a file due to be prepared for the coroner’s court in due course.

Mr Allen, 83, and his wife, Berna, 82, were travelling east along the N28 towards Haulbowline Park when their car was involved in a head-on collision with a car transporter which was travelling in the opposite direction on a sweeping bend between the Shannon Park roundabout and Shanbally Village at around 11am on Tuesday.

One theory is that Mr Allen may have suffered a medical episode in the moments before the collision, which caused the car to strike the car transporter head-on.

The driver of the transporter tried to take evasive action but the collision could not be avoided.

The collision caused the truck to jack-knife and flip onto its side, sending vehicles from its trailer careering across the road, and debris flying through the air.

The truck’s cab came to rest lying in an upward position in a ditch on one side of the road, while the trailer came to rest blocking the entire road.

The alarm was raised by an off-duty member of the Naval Service and emergency service workers — including gardaí, firefighters from the Cork County Fire Service at Carrigaline and Crosshaven, and a fleet of up to five ambulances — arrived within minutes.

Mr Allen had died almost instantly. Despite the efforts of firefighters and paramedics, Ms Allen died at the scene a short time later.

The driver of a second car which was struck during the collision was taken by ambulance to Cork University Hospital for treatment for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The drivers of the transporter and the driver of a third car which was also involved in the collision were both medically assessed at the scene, but did not require hospital treatment for their physical injuries.

Both were said to have been extremely shocked and traumatised by the incident.

Ms Allen is a former lady captain of Raffeen Golf Club, where her husband also held numerous positions in the club over the years.

The club has cancelled a number of competitions and social events this weekend as a mark of respect.