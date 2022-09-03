Fire chief believes Comeraghs blaze 'may be connected' to agriculture

It will be days before the damage caused by a major fire in Waterford's Comeragh Mountains will be known.

The blaze, which locals believe may have stretched up to a kilometre, raged through Thursday night and fire crews prevented it spreading further on Friday.

Emergency services personnel are undecided on the cause, but the fire chief said it could have been "connected" to farmers burning gorse, as he warned people to be on alert, until the weather changes.

The blaze could be seen from around the region at its peak - as far away as Hook Head in Co Wexford and Helvic Head in West Waterford - and raged into the early hours of Friday morning.

An Orange Fire Warning is in place until midday today.

The Comeraghs fire was one of several fires taking place in the vicinity, with the large mountain fire originating from near a reservoir called Crotty's Lake. Brigades from Tramore, Carrick-on-Suir and Portlaw attended the scene to bring it under control and prevent it spreading further.

The Coillte helicopter was also on site yesterday as the fire was contained.

A spokesperson for the state agency said: "At present it is too early to ascertain the cause of the fire or its extent at present.

"Coillte staff and fire service personnel are actively working in the area to contain the fire and the Coillte helicopter is also on site.

"Coillte advise members of the public and visitors to forest recreational areas to cooperate with all requests regarding fire safety and be considerate in parking vehicles so as not to impede access by emergency vehicles and Coillte personnel."

Fire Chief Niall Curtin said the fire had been assessed as "posing no danger to life or property" but may continue to burn until weather conditions change.

He added that it had been a challenging day for crewmembers as nine out of its ten units were called into action to battle a total of 20 fires in urban and rural areas throughout the day.

Mr Curtin said the fire may be "connected" to farmers, as restrictions on burning had come to an end this week. The exact cause will be determined later, he said.

"I am aware that restrictions on agricultural burning would have ceased yesterday so there could be a connection there," he told WLR FM.

"We're seeing changing conditions as the years go on. We wouldn't want to jump to any conclusions, we just have to be prepared for events as they happen."

Dungarvan councillor Conor McGuinness, who said the "destruction" could not be allowed to happen any further, believed the stench of smoke reached from Kilmeadan to An Rinn.

He paid thanks to the fire service for its efforts to bring the fire under control.

"The amount of smoke still in the air around the mid-part of the county is worrying. I know many people felt it last night and this morning.

"We can’t allow this to keep happening. There is no such thing as a small, controlled fire after weeks of zero rain. This huge scale destruction of habitats and our beautiful mountain environment has to end."