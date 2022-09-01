Jackie Lennox Chip Shop: Famous Cork chipper feels the heat from rising energy prices 

One of Cork's most famous chippers has admitted it is feeling the heat from energy price hikes.

The city’s Jackie Lennox Chip Shop, where Hollywood stars Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello bought lunch when they visited the capital last October, has been forced to increase its prices.

Electricity, food, and cooking oil bills have all shot up at the famous Bandon Road eatery in recent months.

Mark Couch, who took over the business just weeks before Russia’s February 24 invasion of Ukraine, said: “I don’t want to do it but I don’t have any choice."

Mark Couch, manager of Jackie Lennox's Traditional Chip Shop in Cork. Picture: Larry Cummins

Rising costs

The 50-year-old's electricity bill has gone from around €4,000 in January when he took the business over to around €8,800-a-month.

The lower price was down to a fixed contract price that had been negotiated a few years ago before Mark took the business over.

His bill for potatoes is €9,606-a-month and rising. While he used to pay €12.50 for a 25kg bag, he now pays around €16 for a bag.

Cod is, he says, up and down all the time, and ranges from €13.50 per kg to €27 per kg.

His burgers have also gone up. For example, a box of 84 two-ounce burgers have risen — for the second time — by around €4.

As a consequence, price rises include an extra 30c on a bag of chips and an extra 60c on a portion of cod.

“The costs are just going up all the time,” Mark, who employs 18 members of staff, said. “I am breaking even but I’ll be in trouble if any of my appliances go as I can’t afford to replace them.”

Mark is not the only fish and chip shop owner having to increase prices.

A notice to Lennox's customers informs them of price increases. Picture: Larry Cummins

Colm McDonagh, who owns and runs Galway city’s McDonagh’s, on Quay Street, increased his prices two months ago.

He had to add an extra 20c onto the price of his chips and onto the price of his fish.

Salaries

As well as increased salary costs, he has seen his gas bill jump from around €800 in July 2021 to around €2,700 this year, while his electricity has gone from around €2,500-a-month to around €5,000-a-month.

“I had to increase prices because everything, including cooking oil and fish, are going up all the time,” he said.

“But while a lot of restaurants around the city are no longer able to open every day of the week, I am one of the lucky ones able to open seven days a week from 12 noon to 10pm. That is down to having very good staff and loyal customers.”