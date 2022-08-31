Nighttime water restrictions now in place for two parts of Cork 

Irish Water has put night-time water restrictions in place for the Newmarket area of North Cork, following restrictions being introduced in Clonakilty on Tuesday.

Due to "extremely low levels" in the key reservoirs on the Ballinatona Water Supply, water will be restricted overnight in order to maintain daily supply, Irish Water has said.

The restrictions are being implemented to give the reservoir time to replenish, as there is a possibility there would be an insufficient supply to homes and businesses during the day without measures being taken.

The restrictions will be implemented all week from 10pm to 7am in the Priory Park, Lismire, and Killowen areas initially.

Irish Water has said these restrictions may be required in other areas if higher demand and lower than normal rainfall levels continue.

Pat Britton of Irish Water, said the utility "understands the inconvenience the restrictions will cause on the people in the Newmarket area", but he added the restrictions were necessary to "ensure a sufficient water supply to homes and businesses during normal working hours".

"Our reservoir levels are very low at the moment and tankering has been required to maintain the supply," he added.

Mr Britton said that, at present, there are no plans to implement a water conservation order in Newmarket, but that "everyone needs to continue to play their part in helping to conserve water".

This comes after nighttime water restrictions were reintroduced in Clonakilty in West Cork in a bid to safeguard daytime supplies, due to "historic lows" in water levels.

Irish Water has also implemented a hosepipe ban in the wider West Cork region to further conserve supplies.

People can work out how much water they use and how they could save water by using a free calculator tool on the Irish Water website. The site also provides water saving tips and advice.

Irish Water said it would continue to monitor the levels at all of its supplies over the coming weeks and take any actions that may be necessary to maintain supplies.

Members of the public can report any leaks in the public water network by contacting Irish Water 24/7 on 1800 278 278 or on the Irish Water website.