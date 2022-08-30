Páirc Uí Chaoimh to house up to 80 Ukrainian refugees 

It is understood Cork GAA has agreed to provide the facilities on a 'pro bono' rental basis for at least four weeks, until the end of September
Páirc Uí Chaoimh to house up to 80 Ukrainian refugees 

A specialist management company has been appointed to oversee the provision of and management of the accommodation. Picture: Cian O'Regan

Tue, 30 Aug, 2022 - 12:06
Eoin English

Up to 80 Ukrainian refugees are to be housed in the Páirc Uí Chaoimh GAA stadium in Cork from Tuesday.

It follows a request from the Department of Integration for the use of the stadium as "short-term emergency accommodation" for "international protection" applicants.

It is understood Cork GAA has agreed to provide the facilities on a 'pro bono' rental basis for at least four weeks, until the end of September.

The first of an estimated 80 applicants are expected to arrive on Tuesday.

They will be accommodated at the Blackrock end of the southern stand.

A specialist management company has been appointed to oversee the provision of and management of the accommodation, while Páirc Uí Chaoimh staff will be on hand to provide advice and support to this firm.

The facilities management company will also work with the stadium's existing security, food and cleaning contractors.

Read More

Irish Examiner view: Global refugee system risks fall into chaos

More in this section

Investigation underway after gang attack in Ballincollig leaves two in hospital  Investigation underway after gang attack in Ballincollig leaves two in hospital 
Farmers left high and dry in rainless West Cork Farmers left high and dry in rainless West Cork
Cork business chief maintains he is pro-cycling despite bike lane row Cork business chief maintains he is pro-cycling despite bike lane row
#UkraineRefugee CrisisPlace: CorkOrganisation: Páirc Uí Chaoimh
Water bills set to rise

Nighttime water restrictions introduced in Clonakilty following West Cork hosepipe ban

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, August 27, 2022

  • 4
  • 15
  • 22
  • 25
  • 35
  • 43
  • 19

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices