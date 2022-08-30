Páirc Uí Chaoimh to house up to 80 Ukrainian refugees 

Up to 80 Ukrainian refugees are to be housed in the Páirc Uí Chaoimh GAA stadium in Cork from Tuesday.
It follows a request from the Department of Integration for the use of the stadium as "short-term emergency accommodation" for "international protection" applicants.
It is understood Cork GAA has agreed to provide the facilities on a 'pro bono' rental basis for at least four weeks, until the end of September.
The first of an estimated 80 applicants are expected to arrive on Tuesday.
They will be accommodated at the Blackrock end of the southern stand.
A specialist management company has been appointed to oversee the provision of and management of the accommodation, while Páirc Uí Chaoimh staff will be on hand to provide advice and support to this firm.
The facilities management company will also work with the stadium's existing security, food and cleaning contractors.