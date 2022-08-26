Cork 'shop' for Ukrainian refugees shuts amid security concerns

A Ukrainian community hub in Cork city has temporarily closed as an increase in hostility online has generated security concerns among volunteers.

Following an incident at the 'shop' this week which was live-streamed and garnered negative attention on social media, volunteers have said they fear being attacked by some who take issue with their work.

Located in Merchant’s Quay shopping centre in Cork city, Palyanytsya hub provides basic items for newly arriving Ukrainians fleeing their war-torn country.

“For us, it is about safety. We are afraid to go back there at the moment,” said one volunteer who co-founded the hub. She requested anonymity amid fears of violence against Cork Ukrainian Community Volunteers.

After the renewed Russian invasion of Ukraine began in February, “people were eager to help and support”, she said. As it became unsustainable for volunteers to manage high levels of donations from their homes, the hub was set up by more than 20 volunteers in May.

“We hope it will calm down [online] soon,” she said. “It’s the first time since this started that I have seen such negativity.” Reading through comments on social media, she said “people are writing poems about why they hate Ukrainians”.

She said there have been no acts of violence against volunteers and they have not reported any incidents or concerns to An Garda Síochána. Security staff at the shopping centre said the hub has been shut since Monday and they have also not reported any incidents to An Garda Síochána.

Under the EU Temporary Protection Directive, Ukrainians who flee war in their home country for Europe are eligible for social welfare income supports, education, medical care, accommodation and access to the labour market. The hub provides Ukrainians with a welcome pack including basics like clothes, toiletries and nappies for young families until they receive their first welfare payment.

“After they get the payment, they can [buy items] themselves,” she said. “That’s not what the hub is created for.” The group is monitoring the situation online and will revaluate next week whether it is safe to reopen their doors.

She said the hub was always intended to be short-term, and with slowing numbers arriving to Ireland there may not be a need to reopen it in September. The volunteers have also worked with the Irish Road Haulage Association in sending 72 trucks full of food and medical supplies to Ukraine this year.