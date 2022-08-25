Kerry's first strategic housing development turned down due to impact on bats

Proposed Killarney development of houses, duplexes, town houses and 152 apartments had backing of council planners but was refused permission by An Bord Pleanála
Kerry's first strategic housing development turned down due to impact on bats

'The proposed development may result in increased artificial lighting generated at both construction and operational phases that may impact on lesser horseshoe bats that commute along routes to the west of the Port Road and Deenagh River,' An Bord Pleanála said.

Thu, 25 Aug, 2022 - 12:45
Anne Lucey

A large-scale housing development in Killarney town has been refused planning permission because of the potential impact on lesser horseshoe bats flying to their roosts in nearby Killarney National Park.

Artificial lighting, including during the construction phase, would disturb the bats that “commute” along the Deenagh River in the Killarney National Park alongside the proposal for 228 units, Kerry’s first strategic housing development (SHD).

The 15-acre infill site off the N71 Port Road, opposite Killarney National Park, would have included houses, duplexes, town houses and 152 apartments in three and four storeys, a childcare facility, and a large green area along with roads.

The application had the strong approval of council planners, amid a shortage of housing supply in Killarney and its potential to facilitate pedestrians and cyclists.

Applicants Portal Asset Holdings Ltd pointed to the suitability of the site, near the town centre in Killarney, and within easy walking distance of education, amenity, library, hospital, park and playground facilities.

The mix would help to provide accommodation for workers in the tourism sector, it said.

However, there had been over 50 submissions from nearby residents and others complaining of density, problems with access, overshadowing as well as impacts on the national park.

A number of public meetings had been held.

An Bord Pleanála refused permission on the single ground of the site’s proximity to Killarney National Park, MacGillycuddy’s Reeks candidate SAC and its potential to disturb the bat.
An Bord Pleanála refused permission on the single ground of the site’s proximity to Killarney National Park, MacGillycuddy’s Reeks candidate SAC and its potential to disturb the bat.

The SHD for housing of more than 100 units Kerry’s was first. The legislation has been replaced by “Large Scale Residential Development” legislation. This restores the two-stage process (local authority first followed by appeal to the board) with very stringent timelines and detailed pre-planning discussions before the lodgement of an application.

Lesser horseshoe bats roost about 600m from the infill site and the species were subject to disturbance from light, the inspector noted in his report.

An Bord Pleanála has now refused permission on the single ground of the site’s proximity to Killarney National Park, MacGillycuddy’s Reeks candidate SAC and its potential to disturb the bat.

“The proposed development may result in increased artificial lighting generated at both construction and operational phases that may impact on lesser horseshoe bats that commute along routes to the west of the Port Road and Deenagh River,” the board said.

The applicant had failed to demonstrate there would be no adverse effect on the integrity of a European site and therefore the application was contrary to proper planning and suitable development.

Read More

Cork councillors call for data on effectiveness of 'robot trees' on air quality

More in this section

Limerick-based NGO, Doras, launches support project for migrant victims of crime Limerick-based NGO, Doras, launches support project for migrant victims of crime
Watch: Cork-raised bison having 'remarkable impact' in the wild Watch: Cork-raised bison having 'remarkable impact' in the wild
Parts of busy Cork emergency department closed due to air conditioning fault Parts of busy Cork emergency department closed due to air conditioning fault
Lesser Horseshoe bat#HousingPlace: Killarney National ParkPlace: KerryOrganisation: An Bord Pleanála
<p>In the absence of data, robot trees have been branded the most expensive seats in the city. Picture: Michael O'Sullivan</p>

Cork councillors call for data on effectiveness of 'robot trees' on air quality

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, August 24, 2022

  • 3
  • 12
  • 27
  • 34
  • 37
  • 41
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices