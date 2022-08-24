Cork woman to run mini-marathon after air ambulance saved partner's life 

A woman whose partner was airlifted to hospital after being crushed by a tree has decided to run a mini-marathon to raise funds for the air ambulance charity that helped save his life.

Sarah Higgins is set to run in next month’s 6km Echo Women’s Mini Marathon through the streets of Cork city to raise funds for the Irish Community Air Ambulance (ICAA), based near Millstreet in north Cork, which came to the aid of her partner, Shane O’Keeffe, following a tree-felling accident on May 2 last.

Shane was clearing trees on a site the couple had bought in Ballinagree when a 100ft tree he was cutting bounced back and landed on him, trapping him beneath and causing extensive internal injuries.

“An ambulance, the fire service and the helicopter arrived within 20 minutes,” Sarah said.

“The team from the air ambulance was incredible — they were so experienced and had everything under control.

“They stabilised Shane before taking him by air to Cork University Hospital.

"He had a collapsed lung and broke several ribs as well as his shoulder so the journey by road would have been really tough.

The ICAA is the country's only charity-funded air ambulance. Picture: Brian Lougheed

“I’m so grateful to the air ambulance. There are so many people living in rural areas, it’s so important to have help on the scene quickly.”

Lorraine Toner, ICAA’s head of community and donor engagement, said they are delighted to have Sarah joining their fundraising team for the mini-marathon.

“Our former patients and their families are among our greatest supporters,” she said.

“The mini-marathon is a wonderful event and is suitable for all fitness levels whether you are a seasoned runner or just joining friends to enjoy the walk.

“It’s also an important fundraiser for us. By joining our team you will be helping us to bring hope to people when they need it most.”

Ireland's only charity-funded air ambulance

The ICAA was launched in July 2019 and is Ireland’s first and only charity-funded air ambulance.

It works in partnership with the National Ambulance Service and is tasked to the scene of serious and life-threatening emergencies across the country.

The organisation also has a ground fleet staffed by critical care medic responders who volunteer their time and provide hospital-level interventions at the scene of these serious accidents.

The charity will use the funds raised by its team of mini-marathoners to expand its ground teams to more locations.

The 41st Echo Women’s Mini Marathon takes place on Sunday September 18, for the first full staging of the event since 2019. Thousands of women are expected to take part, with entrants also able to take part virtually once again.

To sign up to support the ICAA, visit Irish Community Air Ambulance or

email info@communityairambulance.ie.