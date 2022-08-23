Student housing rents in Cork to shoot up due to  ‘bottleneck’ 

A surge in demand for student accommodation in Cork in the coming weeks, will see students paying hundreds of euro more than they have budgeted for, according to University College Cork Students’ Union (UCCSU).
As college students return for another academic year, a “bottleneck” will leave many students paying “extortionate” prices for accommodation, according to UCCSU welfare officer Alannah O’Connor.
The union said students’ on-campus experience is “at risk” and the “failure of successive governments to address the issue” has created a “higher education catastrophe”.
UCDSU also reiterated the call for a “meaningful cut” to be made to the student contribution charge. It said:
”We would like to see the Minister go much further and make a meaningful cut, allowing students to decide for themselves how to make the best of a really bad situation.”