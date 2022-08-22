Waterford residents 'over the moon' after student accommodation rejected

Locals were "popping champagne" after hearing planners had rejected a five-storey apartment block earmarked for students in Waterford City.

The project, at Lacken Road, Kilbarry, received dozens of objections from residents, who were also furious that the project could replace a green space at the front of the neighbouring Templars Hall estate with a 192-space car park.

It was proposed to knock an existing bungalow and construct student accommodation, containing 94 bed spaces, in its place, with some residents pointing to long-standing issues with college student parties when outlining their opposition to the development.

But the development has been rejected as council planners believe it would be an "over-dominating presence" for the residential area and result in loss of privacy for residents.

"We were over the moon with the result. It secures the front of the estate," Wayne Lee, chairperson of Templars Hall Residents Association, told the Irish Examiner.

"It was just completely inappropriate. They wanted to take a green at the front of the estate and turn it into a car park which we couldn't believe - it would have ruined the whole entrance to the estate."

A "perception had formed" previously that Templars Hall was a "purpose-built student village", due to the number of students in the estate, Mr Lee said. The number has "drastically reduced" in recent years however.

He said he has sympathy for students, amid a severe shortage of accommodation, and pointed to the old Waterford Crystal site as "screaming out to be developed" for accommodation. This was echoed by local Waterford City South councillor Donal Barry.

He said it would have been an "overdevelopment of student accommodation" in the area when existing sites have already been flagged for "educational campus and student accommodation".

Plans are expected to be unveiled on whether the South East Technological University has been successful in acquiring the vacant site in the coming weeks.

The apartment block project was submitted by Tony Robinson, a developer based overseas who was in partnership with local auctioneer Michael Guiry for the plans. They have recently acquired planning permission from An Bord Pleanála for 60 apartments on the east side of the city in Ballinakill.

One objection, sent by the Hillview Residents Association, told the council the project risked "untold disruption" for its elderly community.

"There have been and continues to be high incidents of anti-social behaviour recorded by both the WCCC and the Garda Siochána . . . we cannot make it easy for those type (sic) of people to gain access to Hillview and cause untold disruption."

If permission were to be granted, then Hillview would need to be "blocked off" with a 2.5m high wall around the estate, the submission said.

Planners for Waterford City and County Council rejected the planning application based on four reasons. It was considered that the proposed development, due to its scale, height, and design, would be out of scale with its surroundings and would "fail to make a positive contribution" to the urban neighbourhood.

Given the apartment block's proximity to residential properties, planners felt the development would mean overlooking and a loss of privacy for residents. Planners also felt that it would seriously detract from residential amenities of these properties and depreciate the value of property in the vicinity.