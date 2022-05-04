Waterford looking at ways to leverage its new status as a University city

The region’s first university, SETU will serve more than 18,000 students with ambitions to grow its student numbers to 25,000
'Now is the time for industry to engage with the college and shape the courses of the future.'

Wed, 04 May, 2022 - 15:37
Alan Healy

Waterford Chamber is looking at how the city can leverage its new status as a university city.

The new South East Technological University (SETU) came into being in recent days following the amalgamation of Waterford IT and IT Carlow. It follows a similar merger of former institutes of technology across the country to form new universities.

With support from Enterprise Ireland, Waterford Chamber is now undertaking a feasibility study into revitalising the historic city centre by creating a new university hub.

The aim of the project, which will be carried out by EY, will be to determine the feasibility of the proposal to generate new economic and enterprise activity by developing new student accommodation, a university hub, and associated infrastructure to support services and retail activity.

Gerald Hurley, CEO Waterford Chamber said: "This is an ideal opportunity for the Waterford business community, Waterford City & County Council, SETU and ourselves at Waterford Chamber to come together to deliver a university of substance for Waterford, which is long overdue."

“We have fantastic job opportunities for graduates and a quality of life that is second to none. Now is the time for industry to engage with the college and shape the courses of the future. Having a university that young people want to come to from all over the country and beyond, will enhance the city no end, in terms of industry expansion and economic development.”

 “This is an exciting opportunity for Waterford”, continued Gerald. “By the time the new academic year begins in September 2022, this study will be complete and not only will be have a new university for the South East, under the stewardship of Prof Campbell and the Governing body, chaired by Prof Paddy Prendergast but also a vision for Waterford as a university city of international standing.”

