Teenage dies following Limerick road traffic incident

A boy in his late teens has died overnight following a fatal road traffic incident in Co Limerick.
Shortly before 4am, gardaí and emergency services were alerted following an incident involving a car and pedestrian on a local road at Dromsally near Cappamore.
"The pedestrian, a male aged in his late teens, was treated at the scene and taken by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick where he was later pronounced dead," said a garda spokesperson.
Garda Forensic Collision Investigators have been requested to examine the scene and the local Coroner has been notified. The road is currently closed and local diversions are in place.
Investigating gardaí are appealing for witness to contact them.
Anyone with information can contact Bruff Garda Station 061 382940 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.