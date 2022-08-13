EuroMillions: Tipperary punter scoops €1m in 'Ireland Only Raffle' 

One lucky punter in Tipperary is €1m richer this morning after winning the first 'Ireland Only Raffle' during Friday's EuroMillions draw.

The winning raffle code in last night’s game, which is worth €1,005,000 overall, was: I – NBX - 75295.

The winning quick pick ticket was bought online or via the National Lottery App by a player in the Premier County.

The 'Ireland Only Raffle' event guarantees to make four people in Ireland millionaires over the month of August.

Also, last night, a player in Dublin scooped a cool €500,000 in the EuroMillions Plus draw. The winning Quick Pick ticket was sold at the Tesco store in Liffey Valley in Clondalkin yesterday.

The winning numbers in the draw were: 03, 10, 15, 34, 43.

“What a night it was for the Irish in last night’s EuroMillions draw," said a National Lottery spokesperson.

"Somebody in Tipperary could be waking up to the fact that they are Ireland’s latest EuroMillions millionaire".

The spokesperson asked all the online lotto players to check their National Lottery accounts. Any winning players have received a notification and an email to inform them of their prize.

"Additionally, we are also asking our Dublin players to check their tickets to see if they are the winners of the €500,000 EuroMillions Plus top prize winner of last night’s draw," the spokesperson added.

"Both players in Tipperary and Dublin should contact our prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prizes.”

There was no winner of last night's main Euromillions draw, the jackpot for which was a massive sum €54,932,236.

As such, the prize rolls over to next Tuesday's draw, where the top prize will be worth €65m.