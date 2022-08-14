Lavender plants to give Cape Clear a scent of success 

Two very successful businessmen are about to turn an Irish island into a sea of colour and make it one of the most perfumed in the world.

The men have started to plant up to 10,000 lavender plants on Cape Clear, the country’s most south-westerly inhabited island, and they will be used in a wide range of health and culinary products, as well as being a boost to local beekeepers.

It’s the brainchild of Joe O’Driscoll, a former chief executive of the American Lansmount Corporation and Mike Daly, founder of the Clipper Logistics Group in Britain. Both men have strong ancestral links to the island.

“These successful entrepreneurs see the opportunity for a virtuous cycle of sustainable growth and development on the island based on its natural beauty and resources” said Seamus Ó Drisceoil, who has managed the island’s co-op, its ferry, and is the driving force behind its distillery.

“This will be followed by new products in the craft, food and beverage sectors, all the while providing a boost to its agritourism sector.

“The island's agriculturalists and food producers will have another less onerous crop to cultivate that can be harvested for years to come.

"The island’s bees and its beekeepers are delighted to see more of such a great honey producing plant while our thousands of visitors will no doubt be intrigued and delighted by the scent of lavender in the island air,” Mr Ó Drisceoil said.

This will complement the growing tourism sector on the island.

Lavender is a self-sustaining crop. It is being planted in gardens and other available plots that are accessible from the island’s road network. In fact, one plot can be seen directly above the main island pier by visitors arriving on the island.

“This is a project that gives and gives. Lavender once established needs only minimal maintenance,” Mr Ó Drisceoil said.

“Meanwhile its fragrant blossoms can be used for a staggering range of products for home and health to culinary uses.

“All of these are suitable for small-scale artisan production, much of which can be sold directly by the producers themselves.

“Cape Clear has a thriving farmers market and no doubt its producers will soon be incorporating lavender into their products,.

“This summer various lavender-based products, produced elsewhere are being trialled in the Island Craft Shop and they are already a great favourite with visitors.

“Some island producers are already using lavender with Cléire Goats producing its first ever lavender flavoured ice cream.

“Local Michelin Star Chef, Ahmed Dede of the Custom House Baltimore, always an innovator, has also incorporated Cape Clear lavender into his cooking and Cape Clear Distillery plans to add a Lavender Gin at the earliest opportunity,” he said.