Cape Clear offers good hope for refugees

aspokesperson for the Department of Children and Equality said there have been “significant challenges” over the course of 2020 and 2021, with the impact of the Covid 19 pandemic.



The challenges also included the arrival of over 500 refugees from Afghanistan, following the crisis in September of last year.



But they said: “It is hoped we are now entering a new phase and normal resettlement processes for the IRPP can resume for the remainder of 2022 and into 2023. "This timeline will continue to be affected by making appropriate travel arrangements and ensuring necessary support and accommodations are in place in Ireland".



Only a few weeks ago in June, the Irish Examiner carried an interview with Abdeljalil Al Sharif, a member of one family among 839,086 Syrian refugees currently registered in Lebanon with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).





He, his wife and their five children must survive on less than €150-a-month and live, according to the UNHCR, and like so many others, in “dire” circumstances.



Between 2011 and 2015, the Al Sharifs endured the Syrian war happening around them in their native Aleppo, which had been the focus of relentless bombing.



By 2015, their house was blown up and they had had enough.



Their accommodation in Beirut, more than 5,300km away from Cape Clear, is so basic, they all sleep on the floor.



“Sometimes I just walk the streets because I don’t know what to do,” Abdeljalil told us. Nothing is improving for us to even consider the future. We are spiralling down. We are despairing. It is just a matter of existing and day to day, we are just existing.”