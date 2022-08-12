Planning approved for seven-storey primary care centre on former CMP Dairies site on Kinsale Road

Centre will serve a population of over 42,000 people and services will include an adult mental health team, occupational therapy, physiotherapy, speech and language therapy, podiatry, counselling, community medical doctors, and dental service
Planning approved for seven-storey primary care centre on former CMP Dairies site on Kinsale Road

The centre will serve a population of over 42,000 people in the areas of Ballyphehane, Togher, Greenmount, The Lough, Turners Cross, Frankfield and Grange. Illustration: Pedersen Focus

Fri, 12 Aug, 2022 - 20:45
Sean Murray

A massive seven-storey primary care centre at the former CMP Dairies site on the Kinsale Road has been granted planning permission by Cork City Council.

The centre will serve a population of over 42,000 people in the areas of Ballyphehane, Togher, Greenmount, The Lough, Turners Cross, Frankfield and Grange.

The approval comes after An Bord Pleanála granted planning permission in June for a €237m residential scheme that includes a 15-storey landmark tower on the same site.

The permission for the primary care centre was granted to Watfore Ltd, a subsidiary of Dairygold, with planning documents describing the development as a “direct response to a specific demand of the HSE for a primary care centre in this area” which was advanced “in full consultation with the HSE”.

The centre will consist of a pharmacy and external play area on the ground floor, HSE services on the first, second and third floors, GP and medical support/offices on the fourth floor and medical support/offices on the fifth and sixth floors.

Services earmarked to be made available at the centre included the provision of a full adult mental health team, occupational therapy, physiotherapy, speech and language therapy, podiatry, counselling, community medical doctors and dental services.

The centre will consist of a pharmacy and external play area on the ground floor, HSE services on the first, second and third floors, GP and medical support/offices on the fourth floor and medical support/offices on the fifth and sixth floors. Illustration: Pedersen Focus
The centre will consist of a pharmacy and external play area on the ground floor, HSE services on the first, second and third floors, GP and medical support/offices on the fourth floor and medical support/offices on the fifth and sixth floors. Illustration: Pedersen Focus

The development will also include 98 car parking spaces, 45 bicycle parking spaces and upgrade to the Kinsale Road/Mick Barry Road junction and an upgrade to existing access from Tramore Road.

In documents supporting the application, it said such primary care centres are in line with the model outlined in Sláintecare for the health needs of communities being best served as near to individuals’ homes as possible.

“As well as the obligation of Cork Kerry Community Healthcare to respond to the requirement of Sláintecare to provide for the majority of healthcare in local communities, it is evidence that there is an increasing demand for expanded community based services including primary care, mental health and children disability services across Cork and Kerry,” it said.

In a letter from the head of the primary care service for Cork/Kerry, it said  the present infrastructure for the delivery of HSE services near to the CMP Dairies site consists “of one small health centre which accommodates limited services, mainly community nursing”.

“The residents of the local communities have to travel into the city to various locations including hospitals for healthcare that are better suited to be delivered nearer to their homes,” she said.

“Primary care services include primary care teams involving general practice, as well as community network services, all of which will be accommodated in the proposed primary care centre.” 

Planners said these facilities would help reduce the burden on nearby hospitals and the HSE had backed the development “as key to providing their long-term health care goals in South Cork”.

The primary care centre is set to be stand alongside the major housing development on the same site.

The 15-storey tower is one of 11 blocks containing 609 dwellings on the site and includes 257 ‘build-to-rent’ apartments.

The ‘Creamfields’ scheme is made up of 189 one-bed dwellings; 338 two-bed dwellings; 48 three-bed dwellings and 34 four-bed homes. The scheme also includes retail use, a creche, a coffee kiosk and a gym.

Planning approved for seven-storey primary care centre on former CMP Dairies site on Kinsale Road

Family Notices