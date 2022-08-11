Appeal lodged against planning permission for 204 homes in Mahon

A planning appeal has been lodged against a 204-home development in Mahon, Cork which was approved by the council despite the land not being zoned for residential development.

Cork City Council granted planning permission last month to Clyde Real Estate for the apartment blocks adjacent to Telus International on the Loughmahon Link Road.

Telus, a Canadian IT company which employs around 1,800 people in Ireland, has lodged the appeal against the development and told the council that it would exacerbate traffic problems in the area and would be “injurious to the amenity of the residents of St Michael’s Drive”.

It also cited how it would contravene the city’s development plan, which had zoned the land for business and technology uses rather than housing.

Under the plans, the existing geodesic dome on the site would be demolished with three apartment blocks taking its place, ranging from five to seven storeys.

It would see 98 one-bed apartments, 63 two-beds and 43 three-beds built, along with a creche, communal amenity rooms, 54 car park spaces and 460 indoor bicycle parking spaces.

In a report from a city council planner, it noted that "it’s not possible for the [city development] plan to take account of every eventuality” and that “situations may arise where proper planning and development for an area may be best served by a development or proposal that contravenes the zonings or objectives of the plan”.

The planner said: “I am of the opinion that, notwithstanding the relevant land-use zoning objective, the principle of residential development on this site is acceptable.

And I am of the opinion that it is reasonable to recommend a material contravention of the development plan in this instance.

The Cork Business Association supported the plans, saying the planning and development landscape in Cork over the last few years has been “concerning” given developments have predominantly been office, commercial and student accommodation in the city centre.

“There is a need to address the disproportionate provision of houses vs apartments within the city centre and metropolitan area to more accurately reflect changing household compositions as well as achieve higher densities in sustainable locations,” the CBA said.

Traffic congestion

However, objectors Telus said, in a letter issued on its behalf, that the proposed development “would have a negative impact on the existing traffic congestion problems in the immediate vicinity and on the area in general”.

It also said the development would “hinder St Michael’s Road’s ability to meet the needs of residents, workers and visitors to the area and the Loughmahon Technology Park”.

The planning appeal was lodged last Monday, with the case due to be decided by An Bord Pleanála in December.

This case comes after Cork City Council was recently rebuked by the Office of the Planning Regulator for its new development plan, in relation to the zoning of land.

The Minister for Local Government last week issued a draft direction to the council on foot of the regulator’s advice to change its development plan, with a final decision expected following a statutory process.