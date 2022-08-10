West Cork couple plant seed of hope for people of Ukraine

Hundreds of stunning sunflowers which have bloomed on a scenic headland in West Cork will be harvested this weekend as part of a very special fundraiser for Ukraine.

Billy and Denise O’Regan, who organised the Sunflowers for Ukraine plot on their site in Schull, with breathtaking views of the Atlantic, said they hope the event will raise thousands of euro for the Bus Workers’ Charity Fund, which has been delivering aid to the war-torn country since the Russian invasion in February.

“We planted pumpkins on the plot last year and gave them away to locals and when the war broke out in Ukraine, we were wondering what could we do to help and we just came up with this idea,” Mr O'Regan said.

Denis O'Regan and neighbour Deirdre Ní Challanáin look on as West Cork farmer Billy O'Regan has fun in a field of sunflowers at Gunpoint, Schull. The field will open on Sunday at 12pm for harvesting, with donations going to the Cork Bus Workers Charity. Picture: Dan Linehan

The sunflower has long been a beloved symbol of Ukrainian national identity, but since the Russian invasion in February, the flower, which is known as soniashnyk in Ukrainian, has become a global symbol of resistance, unity and hope.

Mr O’Regan said he spread the word about his sunflower plot idea and within 24 hours, he was inundated with offers of help.

“Fruit Hill Farm in Bantry said they’d give me the sunflower seeds free of charge, and they’ve given me enough seeds for next year as well, and local contractor Michael Supple ploughed the plot, rotovated it, and made it ready for sowing for us,” he said.

It was a real community effort to sow the seeds. Between 80 and 100 people turned up on May 7 last to plant the seeds and the field was sown in an hour.

“We couldn’t believe it — young and old came, I think we had seven different nationalities here on the day, including a Ukrainian girl, Elena, who planted the first seed.”

The O’Regans have been busy weeding and watering the crop and now the field is in full bloom, with hundreds of magnificent soaring sunflowers, ready for harvest.

The couple has now organised and invited people to a community event on the plot from noon on Sunday, with food and bouncy castles. Attendees will be invited to harvest a sunflower and make a donation to the charity.

Derry O’Shea, chairman of the Bus Workers’ Charity Fund, said every single cent raised will be spent on delivering truckloads of aid to the people of Ukraine.

He said they teamed up early in the war with Irish charity Haiti Orphanage Project ESPWA, and have delivered almost 30 truckloads of aid to hubs close to the Polish and Romanian borders with Ukraine.

“The need is as great now, and maybe even greater, than it was early in this conflict,” Mr O’Shea said.

The longer into the war we go, the harder it is on people living there. This is going to go on for years.

“Our involvement in this is sustained and ongoing, and will go on for as long as is required.”

He said their contacts in the aid hubs tell them what is required, the charities' volunteers gather it, and then deliver what is needed to where it is needed.

“The main concentration is food and medical supplies, and some clothes but we expect that will shift eventually to more clothes and furniture, as the country starts to rebuild,” Mr O’Shea said.

They are now delivering an average of one articulated truckload of aid every week, but diesel costs have surged from about €2,500 per trip to close to €4,000.

Anyone who can’t make it to the sunflower harvest has been invited to make a donation.