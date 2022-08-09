Lough Derg RNLI crew rescue four people from stricken motor cruiser

The Lough Derg RNLI crew on the way to the stricken motor cruiser. Picture: RNLI

Tue, 09 Aug, 2022 - 19:09
Steven Heaney

An RNLI lifeboat came to the assistance of four people aboard a stricken motor cruiser on Lough Derg on Monday.

Within minutes of receiving a call from Valentia Coast Guard, the RNLI lifeboat of helm Eleanor Hooker, Joe O’Donoghue, and Chris Parker sped towards the vessel's last known location off the Corakeen Islands in Dromineer Bay.

Fortunately, the skipper of a passing 45ft cruiser had taken the stricken vessel under tow and when the lifeboat arrived on the scene at 8.10pm, both vessels were making their way through the lough's Urra Channel. 

All four people on the casualty vessel were safe and unharmed. 

The skipper of the towing vessel, which had nine people on board, told the RNLI crew that he was happy to continue the tow to Dromineer Harbour. 

After RNLI volunteers informed Valentia Coast Guard of the situation, they accompanied both vessels to Dromineer, arriving shortly before 8.36pm.

Speaking after the callout, Aoife Kennedy, deputy launching authority at Lough Derg RNLI, advised boat users to "ensure your vessel is serviced and in safe working order and if you find yourself in difficulty on the lake dial 999 or 112 and ask for marine rescue".

Busy year

It has been an extremely busy year for the Irish Coast Guard and RNLI.

Up to the end of last month, the Coast Guard co-ordinated the response to 1,500 incidents including inland, coastal, and offshore, while volunteer RNLI units attended more than 1,100 incidents on Irish waters.

Eight people were rescued by RNLI lifeboat crews during three separate incidents off the Cork and Dublin coasts over the weekend.

With increased numbers of people expected to travel to the coast and into the water during the warm weather this week, the RNLI is reminding people to adhere to water safety guidance for their activity.

"If you see somebody in trouble on the water or along the coast, or think they are in trouble, dial 999 or 112 or use VHF radio CH 16 and ask for the Coast Guard," said an RNLI spokesperson. 

Water safetyPlace: TipperaryOrganisation: RNLI
