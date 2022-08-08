One airlifted to hospital after two swimmers got into difficulty in Clare

The alarm was raised at around 6pm when it was reported that two people had gotten into difficulty in the sea off Doughmore Beach in Doonbeg 
The incident occurred at Doughmore Beach. Picture: Dan Linehan

Mon, 08 Aug, 2022 - 20:18
Pat Flynn

One person has been airlifted to hospital being rescued from the sea in Co Clare this evening. A second person managed to make it ashore safely.

The alarm was raised at around 6pm when it was reported that two people had gotten into difficulty in the sea off Doughmore Beach in Doonbeg close to the Trump International Hotel.

Watch officers at the Irish Coast Guard’s marine rescue sub centre on Valentia Island in Kerry mounted a search and rescue operation. The Kilkee unit of the Irish Coast Guard was tasked to the incident.

It’s understood that one swimmer, a male, managed to make it ashore safely. The second, a female, was rescued and brought ashore by a surfer. 

Staff from the nearby Trump International Golf Links & Hotel Doonbeg Ireland also provided assistance by administering first aid to the rescued swimmer.

Coast guard volunteers from Kilkee and National Ambulance Service paramedics arrived at the scene and made their way along the beach to the location. Paramedics quickly assessed and treated the swimmer.

In the meantime, the Shannon-based Irish Coast Guard helicopter, Rescue 115, was dispatched to the incident and reached the scene in about 10 minutes.

Coast guard volunteers and ambulance paramedics transported the patient to the waiting helicopter which had landed on the beach. The swimmer was airlifted to University Hospital Limerick for treatment.

While Doughmore is popular with surfers it’s considered too dangerous for swimming and warning signs advise swimmers of the dangers of the local riptides.

Tragic siblings were swept away by Ballybunion's riptide 

