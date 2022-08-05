Gardaí believe missing Waterford teen may be in Tralee or Mallow

Gardaí in Waterford are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a missing teenager.
15-year-old Brianna Coffey is missing from Waterford since Thursday, August 4.
She is described as being 5’4” in height, with brown hair and blue eyes. When she was last seen she was wearing a grey tracksuit and white runners.
Brianna is known to frequent Tralee, Co Kerry and Mallow, Co Cork.
Anyone with information on Brianna’s whereabouts has been asked to contact Waterford Station on 051305300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.