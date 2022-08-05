Gardaí believe missing Waterford teen may be in Tralee or Mallow

Have you seen Brianna Coffey?
Gardaí believe missing Waterford teen may be in Tralee or Mallow

15-year-old Brianna Coffey is missing from Waterford since Thursday, August 4. Picture: Garda Info

Fri, 05 Aug, 2022 - 22:38
Steven Heaney

Gardaí in Waterford are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a missing teenager.

15-year-old Brianna Coffey is missing from Waterford since Thursday, August 4.

She is described as being 5’4” in height, with brown hair and blue eyes. When she was last seen she was wearing a grey tracksuit and white runners.

Brianna is known to frequent Tralee, Co Kerry and Mallow, Co Cork.

Anyone with information on Brianna’s whereabouts has been asked to contact Waterford Station on 051305300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Planning application to be lodged soon for 14-turbine windfarm in Múscraí Gaeltacht
Eagles fly into wild in Kerry as conservation effort soars
Plans being finalised for centenary commemoration of Béal na Bláth
